Know from expert about symptoms of depression in women; ways to improve mental health

With the changing environment and surroundings over time, depression and anxiety have also become a part of our lives. We do not realise when our mental health deteriorates amidst the responsibilities of home and work. Depression affects both men and women equally. But its symptoms can appear in a more intense and complex form in women.

It is not just sadness or stress, but it is a condition that affects a person's ability to think, feel, and live a daily life. In such a situation, Dr Shaili Sharma, a gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, Faridabad, explains what symptoms are seen when women suffer from depression and what should be done to improve their mental health.

Serious symptoms of depression in women

Symptoms of depression in women usually appear in emotional, physical, and behavioural forms. The most common symptoms are persistent sadness, desire to cry, guilt, and lack of self-confidence. Along with this, they start getting irritated over small things, feel lonely, and sometimes life seems meaningless to them.

Talking about physical symptoms, women suffering from depression may also experience lack of sleep or excessive sleep, fatigue, headaches, back pain, and digestive problems. They often feel a change in eating habits, such as loss of appetite or excessive appetite. Irregularities in menstruation and decreased sexual desire can also be symptoms of this.

Changes in social and family behaviour

Women affected by depression often distance themselves from social activities. They stop talking to family and friends and start preferring to stay alone. Sometimes, situations like lack of interest in work, indifference towards children, or lack of interest in household chores arise. If these symptoms persist for a long time, then it can be a matter of concern.

How to overcome depression and improve mental health?

The first step is to accept that you are suffering from a mental problem. Often women ignore their mental condition and think that this is just a phase that will go away on its own, but it does not. It is very important to seek professional help to get out of depression. Consult a mental health specialist, i.e., a psychologist or psychiatrist. Talk therapy, such as counselling, can be very effective.

Apart from this, maintain a regular routine, get adequate sleep, do light exercise, and take a balanced diet. Measures like meditation, yoga, and pranayama also provide mental peace. If necessary, medicines can be taken on the advice of a doctor. Family support is very important for women to come out of depression. Maintain communication with them, try to understand them, and do not let them feel alone.

