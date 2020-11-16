5 Winter tips to ward off the dullness and get happy hair

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hair tips for winters

Almost of all us have experienced hairfall clogging our washroom drains, or clumps of hair shedding off while combing. You are not alone, this is a usual symptom of dry and weak hair which gets even worse during winters. The cold weather not just makes your hair dry but also increases the chances for you to get infected by dandruff. But, don't worry, here we are with a few easy tips to follow which will make your hair thicker, shinnier and stronger.

For Dry Hair

Many of us face dryness during winters, cream based shampoos and conditioners are perfect solutions for this type of texture. Dryness and frizziness in your hair are outcomes of raised cuticle. Use a mild shampoo and a light weight leave in conditioner to lock moisture. Use hair masks for Dry and frizzy hair to get that extra moisture to last good 1-2 months.

For Dull Hair

You need to oil your hair reguarly in winters as this season causes dryness on your scalp. After applying and gently massaging your hair with oil leave it on for 1 hour and then shampoo and condition. Treat your hair to enriched with protein spas once a month to lock in moisture level and close the cuticles.

For Flat Hair

Use volume boost shampoos and conditioners to give your hair that extra volume look. This is a common problem during winters for oily or thin hair.

For Oily Hair/Scalp

Use a lightweight shampoo and conditioner, preferably gel-based products that do not leave your hair feeling oily or sticky. Wash your hair regularly to get rid of excess oil and dirt.

To Treat Hair-Fall

Hair fall increases during winters and monsoons but this is a temporary phase. Use specific shampoos and conditioners for anti - hair fall/breakage. Also, indulge in hair masks and spas, specially designed for hair fall. This will strengthen your hair from the roots as well as the length.

To Treat Dandruff

Winter dryness leads to itchy flaky scalp. One may have a healthy scalp throughout the year, but during monsoons and winters hair are struck by dandruff menace. Use an effective anti-dandruff shampoo and apply cconut oil in your hair. Cut down on styling and styling products, that further aggravates the problem by attracting dirt and grime.

With inputs from IANS.