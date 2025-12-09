Planning a baby? A doctor reveals 5 natural ways to prepare your body A doctor explains how to prepare your body naturally for a healthy pregnancy, from nutrition and supplements to lifestyle changes. Discover five essential pre-pregnancy tips to boost fertility, balance hormones and improve overall health before conceiving.

Pregnancy is the most beautiful journey in a woman’s life. If you are trying to conceive naturally, then you should have a healthy body, a calm mind and balanced hormones. These are the things that create the strongest foundation for a healthy baby.

According to the Director and fertility expert of Aasha Ayurveda Clinic, Dr Chanchal Sharma, pregnancy is somewhat similar to the process of planting a new seed in the soil. In both cases, you have to be careful about the quality of the soil or the uterus, the quality of the seeds and the nourishment given to it. These are the most important factors.

Here, we will discuss the important steps that every woman should take for a healthy pregnancy:

Balance your menstrual cycle

If your periods are regular and healthy, then it might be a sign of healthy hormones. If you are facing the problem of irregular menstrual cycle, symptoms of PCOS, heavy bleeding or light bleeding during periods, then it might be a sign of hormonal imbalance or irregular ovulation that may affect your pregnancy.

You should consume ayurvedic herbs like Shatavari, Ashoka, and Dashmool to improve hormonal balance and keep your uterus healthy. In Ayurveda, panchakarma therapies are used to boost fertility naturally by detoxifying your body.

Lifestyle modifications to improve egg quality

Your egg quality matters a lot for a healthy pregnancy. If your eggs are of good quality, then the chances of natural conception increase. You can improve your egg quality by simple modifications in your lifestyle:

Avoid late-night sleeping

Always eat freshly cooked foods

Avoid packaged snacks, junk foods and cold drinks

Include nuts, seeds, ghee and warm milk in your diet.

If you follow these habits, it will help in improving ovarian function and overall reproductive health.

Body detoxification before you conceive

If you are planning a natural and healthy pregnancy, then you should go for body detoxification before trying to get pregnant. It will help in maintaining a healthy pregnancy and improve overall reproductive health.

Detox therapies like Virechan, Basti, and Abbyanga are highly recommended in Ayurveda.

Strengthen Your Uterus

You must have seen the cases of multiple IVF failures or recurrent abortion. These are the result of an implantation in an unhealthy uterus. If you want a healthy pregnancy, then you should focus on strengthening your uterus. You may add Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Gokshura, and other herbs in your diet to improve blood flow in the reproductive organs and reduce inflammation naturally.

Maintain a Stress-Free Mind

Stress is one of the major reasons for infertility, so if you are trying to conceive naturally, try to avoid stress. It disturbs hormonal balance and regular ovulation. You can practice deep breathing, meditation, good sleep, pranayama, etc, to relax the nervous system, which improves your fertility naturally.

Support male fertility

Natural pregnancy can not be achieved alone. You always need your partner for natural conception. Male fertility also becomes a matter of concern, so you should encourage your spouse to avoid the consumption of alcohol, cigarettes, junk food, etc. Include freshly cooked food, seeds, dates, and ghee to improve sperm quality. Avoid excessive stress and start consuming Ashwagandha and Shilajit on a doctor's recommendation.

