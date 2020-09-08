Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MINISKIRT_GIRLS 5 home remedies to get rid of inner-thigh rashes

Discovering rashes on your body is never a pleasant sight. And you tend to hate them even more when they happen to appear between your thighs. Such rash is commonly known as thigh chafing, which flares up when your thighs rub against eachother or the fabric of your clothes causes irritation. Your skin may develop redness or blisters or both.

Although there are several ointments available in the market for such a condition but they may come with side effects. Therefore, try a few natural solutions for your rashes which are not just chemical free but are possible with the easily available ingredients present in your kitchen.

Have an oatmeal bath

• Blend a cup of oats until they turn into powder.

• Add the powder to your bath water and have a bath.

• After 10 to 15 minutes, rinse it off and dry yourself.

Soothe your skin with aloe vera

• Aloe vera is an excellent herbal cure, mix its gel with 2-3 drops of tea tree oil.

• Now dab the mixture on your rash.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water after it dries.

Try oil therapy

• Oils like olive oil, almond oil and coconut oil have healing properties.

• Dab the affected area with one of the above mentioned oils.

• Wipe it off gently after 20 minutes.

Opt for coriander leaves

• Just blend the coriander leaves with some lemon drops.

• Apply the mixture on your affected area.

• Rinse it off after 15-20 minutes.

Apply honey

• Mix 2 tbsp of honey with 1 tbsp of lukewarm water.

• Apply it on your affected area.

