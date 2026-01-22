Every minute matters: Doctor explains the 4-minute rule for stroke response A stroke strikes suddenly, and every minute matters. An expert explains the 4-minute rule, early warning signs using FAST, and why immediate action can save lives and prevent permanent brain damage.

New Delhi:

A stroke rarely comes with a warning. It strikes suddenly, often silently, and the damage begins within minutes. That is why doctors emphasise the importance of the first four minutes after stroke symptoms appear. These minutes can determine whether a person survives, recovers, or lives with permanent disability.

“A stroke is a medical emergency where every second counts,” says Dr Faisal Barri, HOD – Emergency and Critical Care at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad. “Even a small delay can result in irreversible brain damage or death.”

What happens during a stroke

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, either due to a blocked blood vessel (ischaemic stroke) or sudden bleeding in the brain (haemorrhagic stroke). When oxygen-rich blood supply is cut off, brain cells begin to die rapidly.

“The brain cannot survive without oxygen,” explains Dr Barri. “Once blood flow is disrupted, brain cells start suffering damage almost immediately, affecting speech, movement and cognition.”

Why the first four minutes are critical

Every passing minute during a stroke leads to the loss of millions of brain cells. The first four minutes play a decisive role in determining the extent of recovery.

“Prompt recognition and action in the initial minutes can significantly reduce disability and improve survival chances,” Dr Barri notes. “This is why public awareness is just as important as hospital treatment.”

Remember FAST: common stroke warning signs

Doctors recommend remembering the FAST acronym to identify stroke symptoms quickly:

Face drooping

One side of the face may appear numb or weak. Ask the person to smile. If one side droops, it may indicate a stroke.

Arm weakness

The person may be unable to lift one arm or may experience weakness on one side of the body. Ask them to raise both arms and observe.

Speech difficulty

Slurred speech, difficulty speaking or inability to form simple sentences is a key warning sign.

Time to act

Do not wait, even if symptoms appear to improve temporarily. Call emergency services immediately.

What to do in the first four minutes

Immediate action can help prevent paralysis, cognitive impairment and death. If you suspect someone is having a stroke:

Do not give food, water or any medication

Loosen tight clothing

Note the exact time when symptoms began

Keep the person awake and responsive

Call emergency services without delay

“Never assume the symptoms will pass on their own,” Dr Barri warns. “Time lost is brain lost.”

How stroke is treated

Treatment depends on the type of stroke. Doctors use CT or MRI scans to identify whether the stroke is ischaemic or haemorrhagic.

“For ischaemic strokes, clot-busting drugs or procedures like thrombectomy can restore blood flow,” says Dr Barri. “These treatments are most effective when given early.” Survival is only the first step. Early rehabilitation plays a crucial role in regaining mobility, speech and independence.

The 4-minute rule is not just a guideline. It is a lifesaving reality. Recognising symptoms early and acting immediately can mean the difference between recovery and lifelong disability. “A stroke does not give you time to think,” Dr Barri concludes. “You must act first and act fast.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

