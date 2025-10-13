Doctor warns: 3 common home items that are secretly harming your health Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, warns against three common toxic household items, scented candles, plastic cutting boards, and old non-stick pans. Learn what makes them risky and what safer alternatives you should use for a healthier home.

New Delhi:

They look harmless, smell nice, and sit right in your kitchen, but some of the most ordinary household items may be doing more harm than you realise. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a US-based Gastroenterologist (MD, MPH), recently shared an important warning on Instagram that’s now catching attention online. You will be surprised to know what all items made it to the list!

Dr Saurabh pointed out three common items found in most homes that could be secretly harming your health over time. From hormone disruption to toxic fumes, the dangers are horrifying. Here’s what you need to toss (or replace) right now:

Stop using these 3 toxic household items according to a doctor

1. Regular scented candles

That cosy vanilla candle you light every evening? It might be releasing more than fragrance. “Many scented candles contain phthalates, which can disrupt hormones, and paraffin wax, which releases soot and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) when burned,” says Dr. Sethi. In simpler terms, while you think you’re relaxing, your lungs might be inhaling tiny chemical particles. Over time, this can irritate airways and affect indoor air quality.

Better alternatives: Choose unscented soy, coconut, or beeswax candles. They burn cleaner and don’t release harmful compounds.

2. Plastic cutting boards

They’re lightweight, colourful, and easy to wash but also tiny plastic factories. “Knife marks on old plastic cutting boards can shed microplastics into your food,” Dr. Sethi explains. “The risk builds up over years of use.” Studies show that these microplastics can leach into food and, when ingested regularly, may accumulate in the body, potentially affecting gut health.

Better alternatives: Go for wood or bamboo boards, they’re naturally antimicrobial. Glass is the most hygienic option, though it can dull knives faster.

3. Scratched or chipped non-stick pans

We all love non-stick pans for their convenience but a single scratch can spell trouble.“Older pans often used PFOA, a chemical linked to reproductive and hormonal problems. Even modern non-stick pans that are PFOA-free can release microscopic coating particles when scratched,” warns Dr. Sethi. Over time, these particles may release toxins when heated, especially at high temperatures.

Better alternatives: Switch to stainless steel, cast iron, or pure ceramic cookware. They may take more care, but they’ll last longer and are safer for everyday cooking.

Most of these items don’t cause immediate harm. Remember, the danger lies in long-term exposure. From hormone imbalance to gut irritation, toxins can slowly build up in the body without obvious symptoms. As Dr Sethi says: “Share this widely to spread awareness.” Sometimes, protecting your health starts with the simplest things at home.

Also read: Doctor warns against these 3 toxic bathroom items, including toothbrush; says 'throw away immediately'