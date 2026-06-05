Made in India A Titan Story X review: What internet audience say about Jim Sarbh-Naseeruddin Shah's show

New Delhi:

The recently released six-episode series Made in India: A Titan Story, starring Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah, is drawing largely positive reactions online from viewers and critics. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the show showcases how Xerxes Desai and mentor J.R.D. Tata built India’s first world-class quartz watch from scratch.

Made in India A Titan Story X review

So far, the biographical drama Made in India: A Titan Story has received praise from both audiences and critics. Viewers have been appreciating the 6-episode series for its writing, direction, music, and performances.

One user wrote, "Made in India: A Titan Story is definitely recommended... Great writing, brilliant direction, beautiful music, and a cast that absolutely delivers. It shows the vision behind Titan and how the brand was built by understanding people, marketing, and aspiration."

Another added, “Just finished watching Made in India: A Titan Story and absolutely loved it. It’s much more than a success story. What stayed with me wasn’t just Titan’s remarkable growth, but the mindset behind it—the courage to dream bigger, challenge conventions, and turn bold visions into reality!"

See more X reactions below:

Made in India A Titan Story series review

India TV, in its review, gave Made in India: A Titan Story 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, "Made in India: A Titan Story is a sincere attempt at telling an important story, and for the most part, it succeeds. It may not hit every mark, but it does enough to stay with you. What works in its favour is its intent. It reminds you of what Indian talent and perseverance can achieve. It brings attention to the engineers, leaders and thinkers who believed in their ideas even when they were doubted. There is also something quietly uplifting about the way it shows teams coming together, turning ideas into reality, and proving people wrong."

Also Read: Made in India A Titan Story Series Review: Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah anchor a compelling and inspiring watch