Uchana Kalan Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will JJP's Dushyant Chautala be lucky the second time?

Uchana Kalan Election Result 2024 LIVE: Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district is one of the 90 Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Haryana. It is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. With Dushyant Chautala as one of the key candidates in the constituency, the Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency has become one of the hot seats in the state.

Key candidates

The BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, and Jannayak Janta Party have announced their candidates from the Uchana Kalan constituency. The key player in this constituency is Dushyant Chautala from the JJP who will contest against Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri of BJP, Congress' Brijendra Singh and Pawan Fauji from Aam Aadmi Party.

2019 elections result

In 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala defeated BJP’s Prem Lata with 47,452 votes, securing 92,504 polled votes, while Prem Lata bagged 45,052.

2014 election result

In 2014, Prem Lata of Bhartiya Janata Party won with 7,480 margin votes over Indian National Lok Dal’s candidate Dushyant Chautala, who secured 72,194 votes.