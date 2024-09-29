Uchana Kalan assembly elections: Can Dushyant Chautala retain his seat in triangular poll battle?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uchana Kalan constituency

Uchana Kalan Assembly Election 2024: The Uchana Kalan constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and it is one of the Assembly seats of Jind district in Haryana. Uchana Kalan's constituency number is 37. It is one of the seats comprising Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Key political parties contesting from Uchana Kalan seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency. JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, BJP candidate Devender Chatarbhuj Attri, Congress contestant Brijendra Singh and INLD leader Vinod Pal Singh Dulganch are the main candidates in the Uchana Kalan Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Here are key candidates of Uchana Kalan seat:

Dushyant Chautala (JJP)

Devender Chatarbhuj Attri (BJP)

Brijendra Singh (Congress)

Vinod Pal Singh Dulganch (INLD)

​Previous election 2019, 2014 results

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala won the Uchana Kalan seat with a margin of 47,452 votes. He was polled 92,504 votes with a vote share of 58.39%. He defeated BJP candidate Prem Lata, who got 45,052 votes (28.44%). Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Samarjit stood third with 6,264 votes (3.95%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,52,652.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Prem Lata won the seat with a margin of 7,480 votes. She was polled 79,674 votes with a vote share of 49.18%. She defeated JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala, who got 72,194 votes (44.56%). BSP candidate Randheer stood third with 3,112 votes (1.92%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,61,748.

Uchana Kalan Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,52,831 voters in the Uchana Kalan constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 82,231 voters were male and 70,600 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 640 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rai in 2019 was 653 (617 were men and 36 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Uchana Kalan constituency was 1,61,777. Out of this, 88,823 voters were male and 72,954 were female. There were 348 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Uchana Kalan in 2014 was 668 (475 were men and 193 were women)

When will people of Uchana Kalan will vote?

The Uchana Kalan constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 (Saturday). The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Result date of Uchana Kalan seat

The result for Uchana will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, the result date in the state was October 4, but the ECI postponed it.