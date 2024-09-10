Uchana Kalan Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uchana Kalan Assembly Election 2024.

Uchana Kalan Assembly Election 2024: The Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 37 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is one of the seats comprising Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency. The constituency has been represented by several notable political figures over the years. The constituency's development and political significance are closely tied to its economic base and social dynamics. In the last Assembly election in 2019, JNP's Dushyant Chautala won the Uchana Kalan seat, defeating Prem Lata of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Uchana Kalan Constituency Demographic Profile

The region encompasses both rural and semi-urban areas, providing a diverse geographical setting that influences its demographic and political profile. It is characterised by its agricultural landscape, with fertile lands supporting various crops and contributing to the local economy. Agriculture is the backbone of Uchana Kalan's economy. The region produces a variety of crops, including wheat, rice, and sugarcane. The constituency is home to a mix of communities, including Jats, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The Jat community has a significant presence in this area, often playing a crucial role in local politics and social dynamics.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,52,831 voters in the Uchana Kalan constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 82,231 voters were male and 70,600 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 640 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rai in 2019 was 653 (617 were men and 36 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Uchana Kalan constituency was 1,61,777. Out of this, 88,823 voters were male and 72,954 were female. There were 348 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Uchana Kalan in 2014 was 668 (475 were men and 193 were women).

Uchana Kalan Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Uchana Kalan constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase on October 5, along with the other 89 others constituencies of the state.

Uchana Kalan Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Baroda Assembly seat will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana.

Uchana Kalan Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

JJP chief and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has filed his nomination papers from this seat. BJP's Devender Attri, Congress' Brijendra Singh and Aam Aadmi Party's Pawan Fauji are other key candidates from the Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency of Haryana.

Uchana Kalan Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, JNP's Dushyant Chautala won the Uchana Kalan seat with a margin of 47,452 votes. He was polled 92,504 votes with a vote share of 58.39%. He defeated BJP candidate Prem Lata, who got 45,052 votes (28.44%). Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Samarjit stood third with 6,264 votes 3.95%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,52,652.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Prem Lata won the seat with a margin of 7,480 votes. She was polled 79,674 votes with a vote share of 49.18%. She defeated JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala, who got 72,194 votes (44.56%). BSP candidate Randheer stood third with 3,112 votes (1.92%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,61,748.

Uchana Kalan Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Birender Singh (Indian National Congress)

1982: Birender Singh (Indian National Congress)

1987: Desh Raj (Lok Dal)

1991: Virendar Singh (Indian National Congress)

1996: Birender Singh (All India Indira Congress-Tiwari)

2000: Bhag Singh (Indian National Lok Dal)

2005: Birender Singh (Indian National Congress)

2009: Om Parkash Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal)

2014: Prem Lata (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019: Dushyant Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal)

Uchana Kalan Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Uchana Kalan legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,09,103 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,52,652 or 73.17 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 1,89,798 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,61,748 or 85.12 per cent.