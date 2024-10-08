Tohana Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote counting begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tohana Assembly Election Results Live Updates

Tohana Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for Tohana assembly seat began at 8 am. Tohana is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Castes (OBCs). Tohana is one of the Assembly seats of Haryana's Fatehabad district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Jannayak Janta Party are the main parties in the constituency.

Tohana Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devender Singh Babli, Congress's Paramvir Singh, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Kunal Karan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sukhvinder Singh and Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Hawa Singh Khobra are the main candidates in the Tohana Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Tohana Constituency Assembly Election 2024: Key Contest

Although the election in Tohana is multipolar, the main contest is between the BJP and Congress. BJP's Babli won the last election on the JJP ticket. He switched sides and joined the BJP. Earlier, he contested in Tohana on INLD ticket but ended in third position. Congress on the other hand has again given the ticket to its 2019 candidate Paramvir Singh. Singh is a prominent leader in the constituency and has been contesting the election for nearly two decades. In the meantime, he has been a two-time MLA between 2005 and 2014. In 2014 and 2019, he lost the election.

BJP has won the constituency only once in 2014. With Babli, the party is eyeing its second win in the seat using his prominence, as he clinched the seat with a humungous margin of over 50,000 votes in the last election.

Tohana Constituency 2014 and 2019 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, JJP candidate Devender Singh Babli won the seat with a margin of 52,302 votes. He was polled 1,00,752 votes with a vote share of 56.72%. He defeated BJP candidate Subhash Barala, who got 48,450 votes (27.28%). Congress candidate Paramvir Singh stood third with 16,717 votes (9.41%), and BSP candidate Baljit Bouddh was in the fourth position with just 2,593 votes (1.46%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,77,150.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Subhash Barala won the seat. He was polled 49,462 votes with a vote share of 28.58%. INLD candidate Nishan Singh got 42,556 votes (24.59%) and was the runner-up. Barala defeated Singh by a margin of 6,906 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,72,361. Indian National Lok Dal candidate Devender Singh Babli came in third with 38,282 votes (22.12%), and Congress candidate Paramvir Singh was in the fourth position with 33,111 votes (19.13%).