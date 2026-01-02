'Time to overthrow them': JJP chief Ajay Chautala calls for Nepal, Bangladesh-like protest in India In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, JJD national president Ajay Chautala said the mass protests in Bangladesh and Nepal saw mass participation from the youth and a similar protest is needed in India now.

Chandigarh:

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) national president Ajay Singh Chautala has stirred a controversy after he stated that time has come to launch a protest like Bangladesh and Nepal to topple the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, Chautala said the mass protests in these countries saw mass participation from the youth and a similar protest is needed in India now.

"The time has come for the youth to organise themselves. Like the protests in our neighbouring countries... In Sri Lanka... the way the youth of Bangladesh forced the government to leave the country, the way the youth of Nepal forced the government to leave the country, the same tactics will have to be implemented in India too to throw the present government out of power," Chautala said.

"You made the Congress the leader of the opposition. However, Congress is acting like their B team. Every person of Haryana know this," the JJD supremo said.

BJP slams Chautala

The BJP has slammed the JJD supremo, with Bhandari saying that this 'fire of anti-India narrative' was propelled by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. "Leaders in Opposition after repeated defeats have turned from being political opponents, to opponents of Indian Democracy!" the BJP national spokesperson said on X.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked Chautala and said that the opposition is ready to go against democracy to score a political point. He alleged that opposition leaders are keeping their personal interests over that of the country.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Krishan Bedi called Chautala's remarks 'absurd', which are against the Constitution and the democracy. "That party claims to be national and international. So, we don’t really know what the true essence or strength of that party actually is," he told reporters.