Haryana Minister Anil Vij narrowly escapes injury as car crashes into his convoy | Video

Ambala:

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij had a narrow escape on Sunday (December 14) after a black car entered his convoy and rammed into his vehicle in Ambala. The minister was not injured in the incident, which triggered an immediate security response.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Padav police station area of Ambala when Vij's convoy was travelling from the Maharaja Dhaba side. A black-coloured car suddenly breached the convoy and collided with the minister's vehicle. Security personnel swiftly surrounded the car and apprehended the driver.

Driver detained

The police rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody. A medical examination later confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. During questioning, the driver was identified as Rajinder, a sub-inspector posted with the Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF).

Padav police station SHO Dharmveer said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and the accused officer has been joined in the investigation. Further inquiry is underway, and appropriate action will be taken, police added.

Multiple vehicles collide on Haryana highway

Earlier in the day, a major accident was reported Highway 152D, also called the Trans-Haryana Expressway, near the Kharkara village in Haryana's Rohtak district after several vehicles, including trucks, buses and cars, collided with each other due to a dense fog that had reduced visibility in the area. The incident left at least two people dead and 25 others injured.

The incident happened around 8 am in the morning when a bus collided with a truck on the Highway 152D, which connects Ambala to Narnaul. At least 10 to 12 vehicles were involved in the accident, causing a massive pile-up on the highway. The injured have been admitted to the PGI Rohtak for treatment and officials are present at the spot for the rescue operation.

A similar incident has also been reported on the Rewari Road in Jhajjar earlier in the day after a bus collided with a truck due to dense fog in the area. The accident occurred between Kulana and Gurawada villages when the bus driver couldn't see the truck standing on the road and collided with it, leaving him seriously injured.

The bus, which war carrying around 50 passengers, was travelling to Haryana's Bahadurgarh from Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam. Several passengers also suffered some minor injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the bus has been referred to PGI Jhajjar for treatment.

