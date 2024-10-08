Sirsa Election Result 2024 Live: Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda trails in early trend of counting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sirsa Assembly Election 2024

Sirsa Election Result 2024 Live: The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 is underway amid tight security. The Election Commission of India (ECI) showed that Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda was trailing in the early trend of counting. In the Sirsa Assembly constituency, the poll battle was between Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda and Congress candidate Gokul Setia. Kanda enjoyed the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INLD-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance which provided him an edge over the Congress rival.

A total of 13 candidates were in the fray on the Sirsa seat. Three nominees were rejected and two nominees, including the BJP, withdrew their applications.

In a surprise turn of events, BJP candidate Rohtash Jangra withdrew his candidature and announced his support to Kanda. The BJP candidate said the withdrawal was based on instructions from the party leaders.

Key runners on Sirsa seat

The front-runners are Gopal Kanda of Haryana Lokhit Party, Gokul Setia of Congress, Pawan Sherpura of JJP and Shyamsunder Mehta of AAP.

Kanda vs Setia: One of key poll battles in Haryana

The Sirsa constituency witnessed a direct fight between Kanda, a former minister, and Congress’ Setia. The duo, whose houses are opposite each other, carried out an intense poll campaign in the region. JJP and AAP candidates also tried to draw electoral fortune.

About Sirsa Assembly constituency

The Sirsa Assembly constituency, one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Assembly, is a General seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Haryana Lokhit Party are the main parties in the constituency. The Haryana Lokhit Party's Kanda won the Sirsa constituency in 2019.

In 2014, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Makhan Lal Singla won the seat. In the 2009, Haryana Assembly elections, Kanda registered victory in the constituency as an Independent candidate. In 2005 and 2000, Congress candidate Lachhman Dass Arora won the constituency.

Sirsa Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Sirsa constituency went to the polls on October 5, along with the other 89 constituencies of the state.

Sirsa Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections was 1,41,326 or 68.48% in the Sirsa Assembly Constituency. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,43,266 or 77.80%.