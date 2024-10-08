Savitri Jindal, independent candidate, leads ahead of Congress' Ram Niwas Rara in Hisar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Independent candidate from Hisar Savitri Jindal

Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman and independednt candidate from Hisar assembly seat, is leading the constituency with nearly 4,000 votes. Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara is trailing behind her. Savitri Jindal has been leading the seat since hours.

Notably, Savitri is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dr Kamal Gupta, Congress party's Ram Niwas Rara, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Shyam Lal, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Satrodia, Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Ravinder Ravi Ahuja. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Apart from Savitri, other independent candidates are ahead in Ambala Cant, where senior BJP leader Anil Vij is trailing behind. Other prominent seats where independent candidates are leading are Badshahpur (Rao Narbir Singh) and Ganaur (DEVENDER KADYAN).