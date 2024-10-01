Fight between savers and destroyers of Constitution: Rahul Gandhi at Haryana poll rally

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INCINDIA Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Centre of attacking the Constitution and working for a handful of billionaires in the country, overlooking the poor and the Dalits. He was addressing a public meeting in Bahadurgarh ahead of the October 5 Haryana Assembly Polls.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha fiercely targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his government was only working to serve the interests of a few big industrialists and doing nothing for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, farmers and the youth.

Small parties in Haryana are BJP's B team

Addressing a poll rally, Rahul Gandhi claimed that all the small parties in the state are the B team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "All the small parties in Haryana are BJP's B team. This fight is between Congress and the BJP. This fight is between those who save the Constitution and those who destroy it," he said.

Rahul Gandhi criticised the central and state governments for not bringing economic policies that should prioritise the poor. He accused the BJP of waiving off loans for businessmen while neglecting farmers by introducing "three black laws" that were unfavourable to them. Gandhi also claimed that media channels, which he said promote Modi’s image constantly, fail to represent farmers. "This is an attack on the Constitution. When the people of RSS fill the institutions of the country with their own people and do not give place to the poor and the deprived - they attack the Constitution," said the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi on Ambani's wedding

The Congress leader criticised the lavish wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son, claiming that the wealth spent on such events comes from the people. "...Have you seen Ambani wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money. ...You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi ji has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings, but a farmer can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt. If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is?"

He pointed out the GST inequity, stating that both farmers and tycoons like Ambani pay the same tax when purchasing goods. The Congress leader further promised that, under his leadership, the funds currently directed towards billionaires would be redirected to benefit poor farmers, women, and the underprivileged. He emphasised that his government would bring about a shift in power, ensuring that India's resources benefit the poor rather than the wealthy.

Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi

Rahul said that the problem of drugs is increasing in Haryana. "Everyone knows there is an issue of drugs here...I ask Modi ji, when thousands of kilos of drugs were caught at Adani's Mudra port, what action did you take?"

He further targeted PM Modi over the 'Agniveer' scheme stating that the people of Haryana used to go to the army, but Narendra Modi has closed this way also by bringing 'Agniveer Yojana'. "Agniveer Yojana is a way to steal pension, canteen and martyr status from the soldiers of India," he added.

