Haryana assembly elections: Dushyant Chautala's convoy attacked during poll meeting in Uchana

In a shocking incident, Jannayak Janta Party Chief and former Haryana Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's convoy was attacked late Monday night in Uchana. Chautala was addressing a public meeting during which the miscreants created a ruckus and attacked the convoy.

According to the information, some unknown people targeted the convoy's vehicle with stones and broke a vehicle. Soon after the attack, heavy police force reached the spot and took stock of the incident. On Monday, Chautala was in Jind's Uchana from where he is contesting the assembly election. He was accompanied by his alliance partner Azad Samaj Party chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad. Both the leaders held a mega roadshow in Uchana.

The attack has stirred Haryana politics. Being the high-profile nature of the case, the police are on high alert and are investigating the incident. Notably, the Uchana Kalan assembly constituency is one of the 90 seats in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. Chautala won the seat in the 2019 elections. In 2014, he lost to BJP candidate Prem Lata. In the upcoming election, Chautala is contesting in a triangular fight against Devender Chatarbhuj Attri (BJP) and Brijendra Singh (Congress).