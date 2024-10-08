Nuh Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: Congress' Aftab Ahmed leads in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nuh Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live

Nuh Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for Nuh assembly seat began at 8 am. Congress' Aftab is leading the seat. Nuh is one of the Assembly constituencies in Haryana. It is numbered as constituency 79 and is part of the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is a GENERAL seat. The main parties in this constituency are the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Aftab Ahmed of the Congress represented the Nuh constituency in 2019.

Who are the candidates?

BJP Sanjay Singh, Congress party's Aftab Ahmed, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Tahir Hussain, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rabia Kidwai and Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Birender are the main candidates in the Nuh Legislative Assembly constituency. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed won the Nuh seat with a margin of 4,038 votes, securing 52,311 votes. He defeated BJP candidate Zakir Hussain, who received 48,273 votes. The JJP candidate Tayyab Hussain finished third with 17,745 votes, while INLD candidate Nasir Husain came fourth with 3,583 votes. The total number of votes polled was 1,25,234.

Back in the 2014 elections, INLD candidate Zakir Hussain won the seat with 64,221 votes, capturing 52.35% of the vote share. Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed came in second with 31,425 votes, losing to Hussain by a margin of 32,796 votes. BJP candidate Sanjay finished third with 24,222 votes. The total number of votes polled in this constituency was 1,22,224

Haryana Assembly Elections

All 90 seats of Haryana went to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes is taking place today (October 8), along with those of Jammu and Kashmir polls. In the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 31 seats in the 90-seated Assembly.