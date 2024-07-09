Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
Mohan Lal Badoli, MLA from Rai constituency, appointed as BJP's new Haryana president

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2024 16:59 IST
Mohan Lal Badoli, BJP, Haryana
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mohal Lal Badoli, BJP MLA from Haryana's Rai constituency, appointed party's new State chief.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is also a Union Minister, on Tuesday appointed Mohan Lal Badoli as chief of party's Haryana unit.

Mohan Lal Badoli won the Rai constituency in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections by defeating Congress candidate Jai Tirath Dahiya with a margin of just 2,662 votes.

However, Badoli lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Haryana's Sonipat seat when he was defeated by Congress candidate Satpal Brahamchari with a margin of 21,816 votes.

More to follow

