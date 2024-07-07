INLD to form alliance with BSP for Haryana assembly polls, state unit chief Rampal Majra confirms

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @ABHAYSCHAUTALA Abhay Singh Chautala, INLD Secretary General meets BSP supremo Mayawati

In a strategic move ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls later this year, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has decided to join forces once again with its former ally, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). This decision was confirmed by INLD's state unit chief Rampal Majra on Sunday, who stated that both parties have agreed in principle to form an alliance.

Significantly, the announcement follows a meeting between INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala and BSP president Mayawati at her residence in Lucknow, where they discussed various state-related issues. Majra indicated that the alliance's formal announcement will be made on July 11, once seat sharing and other critical aspects are finalized.

"The two parties have in principle agreed to enter into an alliance for the upcoming Haryana assembly and a formal announcement in this regard will be made on July 11," Majra said in a statement to media house.

Moreover, Majra also emphasized the need for all non-BJP and non-Congress parties to unite and support Abhay Singh Chautala, portraying him as a champion for farmers and the labor class. He noted that several such parties are already in contact with INLD regarding potential collaborations.

Significantly, the INLD and BSP contested separately in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, where both parties failed to win any seats despite fielding candidates in several constituencies. Abhay Chautala, INLD's lone MLA in Haryana, also contested the Kurukshetra parliamentary seat but was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that, ahead of the elections, political slugfests are intensifying in the state. Earlier, speaking to the media, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lashed out at Congress, claiming that the party won't be able to secure a single seat in the state.

"...Congress is weak in every assembly. Congress has nothing to speak about... I don't think Congress will be able to win any seats in the assembly elections because the BJP is very strong in all 90 assembly seats. PM Modi has taken the oath for the third time, and the people of Haryana will make PM Modi stronger and form the government with a large number for the third time," the Haryana Chief Minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

