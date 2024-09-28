Ladwa Assembly Election 2024: CM Nayab Singh Saini up against Congress' Mewa Singh, INLD's Sapna Brashami

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ladwa Assembly Elections 2024

Ladwa is one of the Assembly constituencies in Haryana. The constituency is a GENERAL seat. BJP has fielded Nayab Singh Saini as their candidate from the seat. The constituency is all set to witness a multipolar contest among the BJP, Congress, AAP, INLD and JJP fielding their candidates.

Who are the candidates on the seat?

The BJP has given the party ticket to CM Nayab Singh Saini, Congress has fielded Mewa Singh. Vinod Kumar Sharma is contesting on the JJP ticket. AAP and INLD have fielded Joga Singh Umri and Sapna Barshami respectively.

Mewa Singh is currently the incumbent MLA from the constituency. Barshami is contesting the polls for the second time in Ladwa. The contest for Mewa Singh has become difficult as he is facing CM Nayab Singh Saini.

BJP, Congress, and AAP are contesting the elections on their own and no pre-poll alliance has been formed. Congress and AAP held alliance talks, however, decided to go solo after discussion on seat-sharing failed to materialise. Apart from them INLD-BSP and JJP-ASP are alliances contesting Haryana assembly elections.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress' Mewa Singh won the polls defeating Dr Pawan Saini, the incumbent MLA of the BJP. Mewa Singh polled 57,665 votes while Pawan Singh got 45,028 votes. INLD's Sapna Barshami secured third position with 15,513 votes.

In 2014, Dr Pawan Saini defeated Bachan Kaur Barshami of INLD by a meager margin of 2,992 votes. Saini polled 42,445 votes while Barshami polled 39,453 votes.

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana will go to Assembly Elections on October 5 and the counting of votes will be done on October 8, along with those of Jammu and Kashmir polls. In the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 31 seats in the 90-seated Assembly.

