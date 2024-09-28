Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Election 2024: Can Bhupinder Singh Hooda continue to win for 6th time in a row?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Garhi Sampla Kiloi Assembly Election 2024.

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Election 2024: The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and it is one of the Assembly seats of Rohtak district in Haryana.

Key political parties contesting from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress stalwart and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manju Hooda, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Krishan, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Parveen Guskhani, and Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Sushila Devi are the main candidates in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Here are key candidates of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat:

Bhupinder Singh Hooda-Congress Manju Hooda-BJP Sushila Devi-JJP Parveen Guskhani-AAP Krishan-INLD

Previous election results

In the 2019 Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda won the seat with a margin of 58,312 votes (39.27%). He was polled 97,755 votes with a vote share of 65.82%. He defeated BJP candidate Satish Nandal, who got 39,443 votes (26.56%). JJP candidate Sandeep Hooda stood third with 5,437 votes (3.66%) votes. LSP candidate Kamlesh Kumar Saini was in the fourth position with just 2,433 votes (1.64%).

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda won the seat. He was polled 80,693 votes with a vote share of 57.28%. INLD candidate Satish Nanda got 33,508 votes (23.78%) and was the runner-up. Hooda defeated Nanda by a margin of 47,185 votes ( 33.61%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,14,185. BJP candidate Dharamvir Hooda came in third with 22,101 votes (15.70%). HJCBL candidate Bijender Sharma was in the fourth position with just 1,197votes (.85%).

In 2014, Hooda registered his fourth consecutive win in the seat. He won the constituency in assembly elections in 2005, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

When will people of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi​ will vote?

The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 (Saturday). The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Result date of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi​ seat

The result for Garhi Sampla-Kiloi will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, the result date in the state was October 4, but the ECI postponed it.