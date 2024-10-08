Julana Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will Vinesh Phogat be able score her round one in politics?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Julana Election Result 2024

Julana Election Result 2024 LIVE: Julana Assembly constituency is one of the 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Haryana. With the Congress fielding Olympian Vinesh Phogat, Julana has become one of the hot seats to look out for. Congress' Vinesh Phogat will contest against, AAP's Kavita Dalal, JJP's Amarjeet Dhanda, INLD's Surender lather and BJP Yogesh Bairagi. According to initial trends the wrestler-turned-politician was leading.

2019 elections

In 2019 elections, JJP's Amarjeet Dhanda secured 61,942 votes and got 49.01% vote share. BJP's Parminder Singh Dhull got 37,749 with 29.87% while Congress' Dharmender Singh Dhull got 12,440 votes with 9.84% vote share. BSP's Naresh also bagged 4,020 votes with 3.18% vote share. LSP's Ramphool Sharma got 3,592 (2.84%), CPI(M) Ramesh Chander got 2,016 votes (1.60%), AAP's Rajkumar Pahal got 958 (0.76%).

Haryana is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on October 5 in a single phase. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties which are contesting this election. Haryana Legislative Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on November 3, 2024. The previous Assembly elections were held in October 2019. After the election, a coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janta Party formed the state government, with Manohar Lal Khattar becoming the Chief Minister.