India TV Chunav Manch: Next Haryana government's remote control will be in Kejriwal's hands, says Sanjay Singh

India TV Chunav Manch: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday attended the India TV Chunav Manch ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections. The AAP is contesting all 90 seats on its own in Haryana. The situation was forced upon them after alliance talks between the Congress and the AAP remained inconclusive. The party had contested 46 out of the 90 seats in the state in the 2019 Assembly polls.

Sanjay Singh exuded confidence that the next government in Haryana will not be formed without the support of the Aam Aadmi Party, and its "remote control" will be in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal, the party chief.

"Our party has strengthened the organisation in Haryana in recent years. There is no dearth in the support of AAP in the state. The remote control of the next government in Haryana will be in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," Singh said at the event.

The AAP got a huge boost ahead of the Assembly elections as party chief Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.

AAP's five poll promises

Sanjay Singh said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to perform well in Haryana. He mentioned that the AAP is contesting the elections in the state based on five promises, with education, employment, and healthcare being the most important issues.

Sanjay Singh also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face a severe defeat in Haryana. He claimed that in the past 10 years, the BJP hasn't done any work worth remembering. "There is growing anger among the people towards the BJP. The policies related to farmers and Agniveer have caused significant harm to the people of Haryana. As a result, people in Haryana are ready to choose AAP as an alternative to BJP," he said.

The AAP MP alleged that the BJP levels false allegations against Kejriwal-led party. "Wherever we are in strength like in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, the BJP either breaks away the MLAs or MPs, or level false allegations," he said.

People angry with BJP over farmer and Agniveer issues: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh said that people are angry with the BJP, especially due to the policies regarding farmers and the Agniveer scheme, which have caused "significant harm" to the people of Haryana. "As a result, people are now ready to choose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an alternative to BJP," he said.

BJP is trying to silence the Opposition: Sanjay Singh

Talking about Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy case, the AAP MP accused the BJP of attempting to silence the opposition. He claimed that the BJP is working to topple non-BJP governments in all states.

Hailing Kejriwal for his decision to step down as the Delhi Chief Minister until getting a "certificate of honesty" from the people of the city in the next year's Assembly Elections, Singh said that no one wants to give up his "peon's job" today and Kejriwal resigned from the post after walking out of Tihar Jail. "He foiled BJP's attempts to topple the Delhi government," he said.

AAP achieved National Party status in 10 years: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh stated, "Name any leader in the country who, within 10 years, has elevated a party to the status of a national party." He highlighted that under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, the AAP formed a government in Delhi, won the MCD elections, and established a government in Punjab. Additionally, the AAP now has legislators in several states, including Goa. Sanjay Singh credited the success of all of this to Arvind Kejriwal's popularity.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Haryana will go to Assembly Elections on October 5 and the counting of votes will be done on October 8, along with those of Jammu and Kashmir polls. In the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 31 seats in the 90-seated Assembly.