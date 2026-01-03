India's first hydrogen-powered train ready for launch: Check route and speed This week, Jiind Railway Station will conduct the final load check trial for the hydrogen-powered train. Once the trial is successful and the final approval is received from the Prime Minister’s Office, regular operations are expected to begin.

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable and green transportation, Haryana’s Jiind is all set to become the first city in India to witness the launch of a hydrogen-powered train. The train, which will run between Jiind and Sonipat, is a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards embracing cleaner, eco-friendly technologies in the transport sector.

This week, Jiind Railway Station will conduct the final load check trial for the hydrogen-powered train. Once the trial is successful and the final approval is received from the Prime Minister’s Office, regular operations are expected to begin. The train promises to be a symbol of India’s commitment to environmental conservation and innovation in transportation.

How the hydrogen-powered train works

The hydrogen-powered train is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that makes it both eco-friendly and efficient. According to railway officials, the fuel for the train will be produced from 9 kilograms of water, which will generate 900 grams of hydrogen. This hydrogen fuel will allow the train to travel up to 1 kilometer. The train’s top speed will be 150 kilometers per hour, ensuring fast and efficient travel between Jiind and Sonipat.

A cutting-edge hydrogen gas production plant, built by a Spanish company, has already been set up at Jiind Railway Station. This plant has received approval from the Prime Minister’s Office. Additionally, four driver power cars and 16 passenger coaches, manufactured at Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory, have already reached Shakur Basti Station.

90-kilometer trial run between Jiind and Sonipat

A trial run of the hydrogen-powered train will begin soon, covering a distance of 90 kilometers between Jiind and Sonipat. The trial, which will involve two driver power cars (DPC) and eight passenger coaches, will run from January 26.

A joint report on the trial will be prepared by the railway authorities, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), and Spain’s Green H Company.

Key features of the hydrogen-powered train

Driver power cars at both ends of the train.

Each driver power car is equipped with a 1200-horsepower motor engine.

Hydrogen fuel cells generate 3750 amperes of DC current.

Air conditioning, lights, and fans powered by hydrogen energy.

A metro-style digital display system for passenger convenience.

Automatic doors at both ends of the train.

Hydrogen storage capacity of 3,000 kilograms.

The plant operation is powered by a 1.5-megawatt electricity connection.

The hydrogen-powered train project in Jiind is not just a local achievement but is set to become a national model for green technology. It’s expected to lead to significant improvements in sectors like health, education, and smart traffic management. The project is a major step forward in the areas of environmental conservation, energy saving, and modern transportation systems.

India’s largest hydrogen plant in Jiind

Haryana’s Deputy Speaker and Jiind MLA, Dr. Krishna Midha, expressed immense pride in this accomplishment. He stated, “It’s a moment of great pride for the people of Jiind that India’s largest hydrogen plant is located here. The hydrogen-powered train is ready to run, and soon, our Prime Minister will dedicate it to the nation.”

(With inputs from Raj Kumar Goyal)