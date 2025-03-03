Himani Narwal murder case: Who is accused Sachin, and why he killed Congress worker? Police reveal Following a huge uproar over the brutal murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, the Haryana Police on Sunday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), that succeeded in solving the case.

Himani Narwal murder case: Haryana Police on Monday revealed the details of a sensational murder case related to Congress worker Himani Narwal. The Congress worker's body was found inside a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on March 1. Krishan Kumar Rao, ADGP, Rohtak Range on Monday held a press conference hours after the arrest of an accused Sachin.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-2) team arrested the suspect, identified as Sachin, from Delhi.

Who is accused, Sachin?

The ADGP, Rohtak Range said, "He (accused Sachin) has been arrested from Delhi. He is a resident of Bahadurgarh. The accused was already married. His family was not aware of the deceased."

Sachin, who runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar, had met the deceased through social media, the police official said, adding he used to visit her house.

What led to the murder of Himani?

"Himani used to stay alone in Vijay Nagar Rohtak. On February 27, he came to her house and they had a fight over something and he killed her with the help of a mobile charger cable. After this, he took her jewellery, phone, laptop to his shop in Jhajjar. The accused later packed the body of the deceased in a suitcase kept in the house and threw it in the bushes near Sampla bus stand," Rao said.

We will take the remand of the accused and during the remand, it will be known why there was a fight between them, he added.

There was also financial transaction between them, we will also verify that and all things will be verified during the investigation, he added.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday said he spoke to Rohtak's superintendent of police regarding the Himani murder case, adding that police and the government should ensure speedy justice for the victim's family.

According to a statement, Hooda spoke to the victim's family and offered his condolences. He said he and the entire Congress party will fight for justice for the victim.

