Odisha: Caretaker arrested for murdering 73-year-old employer in Dhenkanal A 21-year-old caretaker, Deepak Bishwal, was arrested for strangling his 73-year-old employer, Girish Kumar Rout, in Dhenkanal, Odisha, after enduring prolonged mistreatment and verbal abuse.

A shocking incident has unfolded in Dhenkanal, Odisha, where 21-year-old caretaker, Deepak Bishwal, has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 73-year-old employer, Girish Kumar Rout. The crime took place in the Rameshwarpur area of Dhenkanal district on the night of February 28.

Strangulation and confession

Deepak Bishwal admitted to strangling Girish Kumar Rout with a piece of cloth after enduring prolonged mistreatment and verbal abuse from his elderly employer. Bishwal had been working as a caretaker for Rout and was reportedly frustrated by the constant scolding and harsh treatment he received from the elderly man.

False account and police investigation

After committing the murder, Bishwal initially fabricated a story to mislead the authorities. He claimed that his employer had fallen from his cot and lost consciousness. However, during a detailed interrogation, Bishwal broke down and confessed to the crime.

Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Sonkar confirmed the registration of the case at the Dhenkanal Town Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "Our officers, along with the forensic team, reached the scene immediately. A post-mortem examination revealed marks on the victim's neck, confirming that the cause of death was strangulation," said SP Sonkar.

Motive revealed

In his confession, Bishwal stated that the frequent arguments with Girish had caused him significant mental distress. "The caretaker, Deepak Bishwal, was involved in this incident," SP Sonkar confirmed. "He admitted to his crime, and after further investigation, we arrested him. Deepak's mental state was affected by ongoing conflicts with his employer, and in a fit of rage, he murdered Girish."

Arrest and ongoing investigation

Following his confession, Deepak Bishwal was arrested and sent to court. The investigation into the case is still ongoing as the police continue to gather evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the murder.

This tragic incident sheds light on the emotional and psychological strain that can result from prolonged workplace conflicts and mistreatment, ultimately leading to devastating consequences.