Viral video: Woman brutally beats elderly mother in Haryana, netizens demands action

A disturbing viral video of a woman beating up her elderly mother has sparked widespread outrage on social media. In the gruesome video, the old woman is seated on a bed as her daughter slaps, punches, and even bites her mercilessly. The woman can be seen thrashing her mother repeatedly at one point, also pulling her hair.

The location and date of the incident are not known. But the viral clip has evoked huge outrage, with netizens calling for severe action against the accused.

Old woman pleads mercy, daughter unfazed

In the clip, the old woman is pleading with her daughter to leave her alone, but the latter keeps beating her mercilessly. The accused can also be heard abusing her in Haryanvi as she beats her mother brutally.

The video seems to have been captured using a mobile phone, but the identity of the person who shot the footage is unknown.

Social media outrage and justice demands

When the video went viral, social media users identified Haryana CM Nayab Saini and the Haryana Police and demanded that they take action against the woman immediately.

One user wrote, "A daughter is torturing her own mother. This is shocking—this is her own mother, not a mother-in-law."

Another user commented, "Such cases are rising rapidly—where elderly mothers are being tortured in their own homes by young women who misuse laws meant for their protection."

The incident has again stirred up fears about elder abuse and domestic violence, with many demanding tougher laws and greater protection for senior citizens.

