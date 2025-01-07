Haryana weather update: Chilly winds, dense fog grip state, IMD issues yellow alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Man taking heat from campfire

Haryana and Punjab continue to grapple with severe cold on Tuesday, as dense fog blanketed parts of both states during the early hours. In Haryana, districts like Ambala, Karnal, Kaithal, and Yamunanagar witnessed heavy fog, with visibility dropping to 50 meters in Ambala. Overcast skies were reported in Jind and Bhiwani.

Yellow alert for dense fog in 22 districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in 22 districts of Haryana. Among these, seven districts, including Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, and Jhajjar, are expected to face particularly severe conditions.

Weather to change from January 10

According to Dr. Surender Kumar, Director of the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, there is no immediate relief from the cold. Foggy conditions are likely to persist in the coming days, with a possibility of rainfall. A western disturbance is expected to become active around January 10, which may lead to further changes in the weather.

Temperature highlights

In Haryana:

• Narnaul recorded the lowest temperature at 6.5 degree celsius.

• Karnal: 10 degree celsius

• Bhiwani: 10.4 degree celsius



• Ambala: 11 degree celsius



• Hisar: 11.6 degree celsius



• Rohtak: 11.8 degree celsius



In Punjab:

• Amritsar: 6.5 degree celsius, two degrees below normal.

• Faridkot: 6.9 degree celsius



• Bathinda: 8 degree celsius



• Ludhiana: 10.2 degree celsius



• Patiala: 10.4 degree celsius



• Pathankot: 10.7 degree celsius



The shared capital, Chandigarh, recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degree celsius.

IMD forecast

Foggy conditions and cold waves are expected to persist, and the IMD has advised residents to exercise caution during travel due to reduced visibility. A significant drop in temperatures combined with possible rainfall may intensify the chilly conditions in the region.