Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Haryana weather update: Chilly winds, dense fog grip state, IMD issues yellow alert

Severe cold wave conditions persist across Haryana, Punjab as dense fog blankets multiple districts. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 22 districts in Haryana, including Karnal, Kaithal, and Rohtak. Temperatures have dropped significantly, with Narnaul recording the lowest at 6.5 degree celsius.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Chandigarh Published : Jan 07, 2025 23:13 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 23:17 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Man taking heat from campfire

Haryana and Punjab continue to grapple with severe cold on Tuesday, as dense fog blanketed parts of both states during the early hours. In Haryana, districts like Ambala, Karnal, Kaithal, and Yamunanagar witnessed heavy fog, with visibility dropping to 50 meters in Ambala. Overcast skies were reported in Jind and Bhiwani.

Yellow alert for dense fog in 22 districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in 22 districts of Haryana. Among these, seven districts, including Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, and Jhajjar, are expected to face particularly severe conditions.

Weather to change from January 10

According to Dr. Surender Kumar, Director of the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, there is no immediate relief from the cold. Foggy conditions are likely to persist in the coming days, with a possibility of rainfall. A western disturbance is expected to become active around January 10, which may lead to further changes in the weather.

Temperature highlights

In Haryana:

  • • Narnaul recorded the lowest temperature at 6.5 degree celsius.
  • • Karnal: 10 degree celsius

  • • Bhiwani: 10.4 degree celsius
  • • Ambala: 11 degree celsius
  • • Hisar: 11.6 degree celsius
  • • Rohtak: 11.8 degree celsius

In Punjab:

  • • Amritsar: 6.5 degree celsius, two degrees below normal.
  • • Faridkot: 6.9 degree celsius
  • • Bathinda: 8 degree celsius
  • • Ludhiana: 10.2 degree celsius
  • • Patiala: 10.4 degree celsius
  • • Pathankot: 10.7 degree celsius

The shared capital, Chandigarh, recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degree celsius.

IMD forecast

Foggy conditions and cold waves are expected to persist, and the IMD has advised residents to exercise caution during travel due to reduced visibility. A significant drop in temperatures combined with possible rainfall may intensify the chilly conditions in the region.

 

