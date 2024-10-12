Haryana: New government's oath-taking ceremony to be held on October 17, PM Modi to attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi with CM Nayab Singh Saini

After the third consecutive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP is all set to form the government. In the latest development, the new Haryana cabinet will take oath on October 17. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office to the ministers of the new government. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday at Panchkula's Parade Ground, Sector 5 at 10:00 am.

PM Modi, along with the Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states will attend the oath-taking ceremony. Along with them, senior party leaders will also remain present during the ceremony. Meanwhile, the preparations are underway at the parade ground for the ceremony. "We are preparing the venue for the event," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg had said.

A district-level committee has also been formed under the DC's chairmanship to make necessary arrangements for the oath ceremony. The BJP, during its poll campaign, had indicated that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its pick for the top post if the party returns to power.

The BJP proved all Exit Poll predictions wrong on October 8 as the party scripted history by returning to power in Haryana for the third time in a row, with even bigger majority. The saffron party won 48 seats, 11 more than Congress which hoped to win the polls riding on the anti-incumbency. The JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.