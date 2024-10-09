CM Nayab Singh Saini meets PM Modi at his residence to thank him day after Haryana victory

Follow us on Image Source : X Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Day after thumping victory in the Haryana Assembly elections 2024, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday to thank him for his leadership that enabled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to register a hat-trick win in the state, defying exit polls predictions.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present at the PM's residence.

The credit for this huge victory goes to PM Modi who has made such policies and schemes in the last 10 years which have benefitted poor, farmers, youth, and women, Saini said after meeting PM Modi.

PM Modi's schemes are for every section of the society, the CM said adding, this victory is the result of the PM's policies and people's love and affection towards PM Modi.

"I thank the people of Haryana. I am grateful to the party workers of Haryana as well," he said.

Saini attacks Congress

"Those who question EVM - I said 4 days back that all the surveys were in favour of Congress, they were trying to create an environment that - Congress is coming to power. But, I have said that we have worked so much in these 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi that the people will make us win...I have done my duty, my parliamentary board and the MLAs will elect their leaders and the order of the parliamentary board will be accepted by everyone. The observers will come and see what is to be done," Saini asserted.

