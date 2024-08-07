Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS services in Sirsa district | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Sirsa: The Haryana government ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in Sirsa districts on Wednesday to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order following the death of religious leader Bahadur Chand Vakil. The temporary suspension of services will be in effect from today till August 8.

The Haryana government has issued an order saying that there is a risk of tension, unrest, agitation, damage to public and private property, and disruption of public peace and harmony in the Sirsa district. To address these concerns and maintain law and order, the decision has been made to suspend internet services in the district.

What is the reason?

"It has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID, Haryana and Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa vide their requests that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, and disturbance of public peace and tranquility which may result in damage of public & private property in the district Sirsa," the order by Haryana Government reads.

"There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Sirsa on account of misuse of Internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile Internet services, SMS services and other dongle services," it added.

It further said that to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors via social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and through SMS, the Haryana government has decided to suspend internet services. This measure aims to stop the mobilization of agitators and demonstrators who might engage in violent activities, including arson and vandalism, potentially leading to significant harm and damage to both public and private properties.

"I, Home Secretary. Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services(2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS). bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of district Sirsa of Haryana State. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," it said.

"This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of District Sirsa in the state of Haryana and shall be in force w.e.f. 07.08.2024 (17:00hrs) to 08.08.2024 (23:59hrs). Any person found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions of law," it said.

Also Read: Haryana becomes first state in India to buy all crops from farmers at MSP: CM Nayab Saini

Also Read: Haryana prepares for upcoming assembly elections with over 20,000 polling stations