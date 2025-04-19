Haryana govt launches major welfare push through 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' for low-income families Haryana's Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme offers multiple welfare benefits to families earning below Rs 1.80 lakh annually, including BPL ration cards, social security, and streamlined access to government aid.

New Delhi:

The Haryana government has launched several welfare schemes for its residents, one of the most notable being the Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID) Scheme. Under this initiative, families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh are eligible for a range of benefits aimed at improving their standard of living.

Recent announcements in Chandigarh

During recent announcements made in Chandigarh, the government introduced a series of benefits for economically weaker families, providing direct assistance to lakhs of residents across the state.

Key benefits for families with annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh

BPL Ration Card Issuance: The government is issuing Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards to eligible families. These ration cards enable families to access subsidized food grains and essential commodities at affordable prices through the Public Distribution System (PDS). Streamlined Welfare Access:

Families registered under the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme are automatically considered for various state welfare programs, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the delivery of benefits. Social Security Schemes:

Low-income families may also qualify for pensions, scholarships, healthcare support, and other social security schemes facilitated through the Family ID database.

This initiative is part of the Haryana government's broader strategy to support low-income households by making government welfare schemes more accessible and inclusive.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Parivar Pehchan Patra to avail themselves of these benefits and improve their quality of life.