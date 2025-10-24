Haryana government recommends CBI probe into death of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa's son Aqil was found unconscious on the night of October 16 at his residence. He was declared dead upon being taken to the hospital. Initially, no foul play was suspected and the body was handed over to the family.

Panchkula:

The Haryana government has recommended a CBI probe into a case involving former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his family, concerning the death of his son. The federal agency will proceed with the probe once it receives consent from the Centre.

The case, originally registered by the Panchkula Police on October 20, names Mohammad Mustafa, his wife, daughter, and son-in-law. They are accused of conspiracy and alleged involvement in the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Mustafa’s son, Akil Akhtar. The family, however, has maintained that Akil’s death was due to a drug overdose.

Officials stated that the decision to refer the case to the CBI was driven by its sensitive nature, the gravity of the allegations, and the involvement of multiple state jurisdictions.

Aqil was found unconscious on the night of October 16 at his residence. He was declared dead upon being taken to the hospital. Initially, no foul play was suspected and the body was handed over to the family. However, the case took a turn when one Shamsuddin Chaudhary of Malerkotla registered a complaint, citing a video Aqil had posted in August expressing a threat to his life.

Mustafa refutes claims of his involvement

Mustafa said he was ready to cooperate with the probe teams, adding that Akil's death was the "greatest grief a father can bear." He said Akil was a drug addict for 18 years and had probably died due to overdose.

"There is no greater pain for a father than losing his only son. My son struggled with drug addiction for 18 years. Some people are trying to exploit this tragedy for their political motives. I welcome the case against me; I have nothing to hide," he said.

Victim’s video recorded before death surfaces

A video that reportedly surfaced on social media, allegedly recorded by Akil on August 27, shows him accusing his family members of conspiring to kill him. In the footage, he also alludes to an inappropriate relationship between his father and wife, casting further doubts and suspicions surrounding the circumstances of his death.