Haryana: Four policemen attacked while making an arrest in Nuh The injured policemen were rushed to hospitals in Gurugram and Faridabad and are undergoing treatment. An FIR has been lodged against 20 men and a woman in the case.

Gurugram:

Four police personnel of the Faridabad police were seriously injured following an attack by the family of an accused whom they had gone to arrest, officials said on Saturday. The village locals were also involved in the attack, which left the cops wounded.

The injured policemen were rushed to hospitals in Gurugram and Faridabad and are undergoing treatment. An FIR has been lodged against 20 men and a woman under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident had occurred on Friday when the police team reached Jamalgarh village in Nuh district to arrest an accused in a vehicle theft case named Salim alias Salli

A complaint by ASI Samsuddin narrates that the police team left in a private car after making the arrest. However, a white pick-up jeep soon started following their vehicle. When the police vehicle reached Jamalgarh’s Aadarav Chowk at around 2:00 pm, about 20 men and a woman standing on the side of the road started pelting stones at their vehicle.

The driver, constable Vikrant, then turned the vehicle towards Punhana town, but it overturned on the road. When the team, along with the accused, came out of the car and were standing by the roadside, the jeep tried to overrun them. Sub-inspector

Sunder, head constable Yunis Khan and constables Vikrant and Nitin were injured in the attack.

The family members and the villagers then tried to free the accused from custody, but in the meantime, a constable reached there in a police vehicle, and they all fled the spot, ASI Samsuddin said in his complaint. Punhana SHO Inspector Jasvir Singh said the police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)