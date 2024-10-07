Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan exudes hope in party's massive victory, says 'We will sweep polls'

Follow us on Image Source : X/@HARYANACONGRESS Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan has expressed confidence that the party will achieve a record-breaking performance in the upcoming assembly elections, potentially surpassing its 2005 victory, when it secured 67 out of 90 seats. Speaking to the media a day before the counting of votes, Bhan stated that the Congress had made significant efforts to highlight the "10 years of misgovernance" under the BJP's rule. He added that the party has left no stone unturned in its campaign to expose the ruling party's failures and is optimistic about a strong electoral showing.

"Congress has left no stone unturned to expose BJP's 10 years of bad governance. We believe we will break our previous record, where we won 67 seats in the 2005 elections," he told news agency ANI. Exit polls have predicted a victory for Congress in the assembly polls. Udai Bhan said that the decision on the Chief Minister will be taken by the party keeping in mind people's expectations and aspirations. "The CM designate will be decided by the party... It will be decided taking people's expectations and aspirations into consideration. Rahulji and Khargeji kept coming here from time to time to motivate us. That has also boosted our performance in the state. AAP will not even be able to win one seat," he said.

Kumari Selja's remarks on CM face

Exuding confidence that the Congress will win over 60 seats in the Haryana assembly elections, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja said the party high command would take a final call on the chief ministerial pick that would be acceptable to all. Keeping the race for CM post open ahead of the assembly poll results, the senior Congress leader said the party high command would take the views of the MLAs and then take a final decision in the interest of the party.

Counting of votes

Other Congress leaders have also expressed confidence of party's victory in the assembly polls. The electoral fate of 1,031 candidates will be decided in today's counting for Haryana assembly polls. Ninety counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in the state. The Assembly elections in the state were held in a single phase on October 5.

