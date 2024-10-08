'BJP confident of securing third term in Haryana,' says CM Nayab Singh Saini ahead of counting of votes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Haryana CM with his supporters

Ahead of the vote counting, Haryana Chief Minister and BJP candidate from the Ladwa constituency, Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday (October 8), expressed confidence in his party's strong performance in the assembly elections. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister affirmed that the state will witness BJP’s third term in office. He stated that unlike Congress, which seeks power, the BJP focuses on developmental work and serving the people.

"Today is the day of counting, and I am confident that, as a result of the work done by the BJP government over the past ten years, we will form the government in Haryana for the third time. Our government will continue to serve the people of Haryana. Congress works for power, while the BJP works for service," the Chief Minister asserted.

Significantly, Singh speaking to the media also lashed out at Congress. He accused them of getting indulged in the corruption activities thus hampering the state's progress. "BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption," he added.

Meanwhile, the Haryana CM and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini, ahead of the counting of votes, also offered prayers at Dakshin Mukhi Prachin Hanuman Mandir at Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra.



