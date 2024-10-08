Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Haryana Assembly Election Results Live: Will Congress return or BJP register a hat-trick?

Haryana Assembly Election Results Live: In the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 31 seats in the 90-seated Assembly. With the support of Dhushyant Chautala's JJP, the saffron party formed the government for thesecond time in a row.

Updated on: October 08, 2024 7:10 IST
Haryana Election Results
Image Source : INDA TV Haryana Assembly Election Results

Haryana Assembly Election Results Live: After a tough fight among political parties in the Haryana Assembly elections to woo voters, now all eyes are set on the Election Commission of India (ECI) which will declare the results of the poll battle. The Congress is hoping to end the 10-year-long drought and wrest power from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the saffron party eyes a record hattrick in the state. Haryana went to vote in the assembly Elections on October 5. Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent with Ellenabad assembly seat in Sirsa district witnessing the highest polling percentage at over 80 per cent, according to the updated figures of the Election Commission. In the 2019 assembly polls, the state had recorded 68.31 per cent turnout while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 10 seats, the percentage was 64.

Live updates :Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 08, 2024 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Cousins are contesting from Tosham seat

    Former MP Shruti Choudhry of BJP and Anirudh Chaudhary, both cousins, are contesting from Tosham seat.

  • Oct 08, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Prominent leaders in the fray

    Prominent among those in the fray are - Chief Minister Saini (Ladwa), Leader of Opposition Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), INLD's Abhay Chautala (Ellenabad), JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan), BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Capt Abhimanyu (Narnaund), O P Dhankar (Badli), AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat) and Congress' Vinesh Phogat (Julana).

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP is going to form the government: BJP Panchkula candidate

    BJP candidate from Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta said, "We have the blessings of Mata Mansa Devi and I am fully confident that the results will be very good and I will win the Panchkula seat. Every party claims to be winning but as per the inputs that we are getting, BJP is going to form the government for the third time. As far as exit polls are concerned, even in Chhattisgarh the polls were adverse and showed Congress forming the government. But BJP formed the government there. Here too, BJP will 'bloom' the 'Lotus' for the third time."

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Bhupinder Singh Hooda exudes confidence of victory for Congress

    Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a frontrunner for the chief minister's post if his party wins, exuded confidence of a comfortable majority.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Key parties in the Haryana poll battle

    The key parties in the Haryana poll battle are the BJP, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats are likely to see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    No govt can be formed without support of AAP: Kejriwal

    Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, whose party contested Haryana elections on its own, claimed that no government in Haryana can be formed without the support of his his party.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory

    Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67. 90 per cent. However, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rejected the prediction, claiming his party BJP will form the government for a third time with full majority.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray

    A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, were in the fray on Haryana's 90 constituencies which voted in single phase on October 5.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    First major direct contest between Congress and BJP after Lok Sabha polls

    The elections in Haryana are the first major direct contest between the BJP and the Congress following the Lok Sabha polls. The result in the state would be used by the winner to build a narrative in their favour in other states - Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi where polls are due over the next few months.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Three-tier security arrangements for counting

    Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said a three-tier security arrangements have been made at counting venues today.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    All preparations completed for counting

    Officials said all preparations, including security arrangements, have been completed for the counting process which begins at 8 am today.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP eyes a hat-trick, Congress hoping for ending 10-year-long wait

    Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath as the counting day approaches today in Haryana, with the ruling BJP confident of retaining power for a third term, and the Congress, which is out of power for 10 years, more than hopeful of making a comeback when results are announced on Tuesday.

