Haryana Assembly Election Results Live: Will Congress return or BJP register a hat-trick?

Haryana Assembly Election Results Live: After a tough fight among political parties in the Haryana Assembly elections to woo voters, now all eyes are set on the Election Commission of India (ECI) which will declare the results of the poll battle. The Congress is hoping to end the 10-year-long drought and wrest power from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the saffron party eyes a record hattrick in the state. Haryana went to vote in the assembly Elections on October 5. Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent with Ellenabad assembly seat in Sirsa district witnessing the highest polling percentage at over 80 per cent, according to the updated figures of the Election Commission. In the 2019 assembly polls, the state had recorded 68.31 per cent turnout while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 10 seats, the percentage was 64.