Haryana: ED arrests Congress MLA from Sonipat Surender Panwar in illegal mining case

In a major move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Congress MLA from Sonipat, Surender Panwar in connection with the illegal mining case in the Yamunanagar area of Haryana. The ED took him to their office in Ambala.

Previously, on January 4, an ED team had conducted raids at the premises of Surender Panwar and his associates in Sonipat. The ED officials seized several important documents from his residence and office during this raid.

The latest action was taken in connection with illegal mining activities. The ED had received inputs about illegal mining, which led to the raids on Thursday at the homes of Panwar and his associates. The ED team also conducted raids related to illegal mining in the Yamunanagar, Sonipat, and Karnal regions of Haryana.

What is the case?

According to the ED, this case involves money laundering of around Rs 400 to 500 crore. The alleged black money was generated through illegal mining activities. The ED will present Surender Panwar in Ambala Court to seek his remand.

Earlier, on January 4, an ED team had raided the premises of Panwar, Dilbag Singh, and their associates in Sonipat. These raids were conducted at more than 20 locations.

