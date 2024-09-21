Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini interacts with youth, holds meaningful dialogue on their future plans | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @CMOHRY Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File Image)

Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini recently held an interactive session with the youth of the state, discussing their future aspirations and the employment opportunities made available in recent years. In this meaningful dialogue, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing jobs in a transparent manner, without intermediaries or bribes, as Haryana approaches the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing the young attendees, CM Saini highlighted that while political parties often make promises during election campaigns, his government has already taken steps to deliver on its commitments. He stated, "We have assured that 2 lakh jobs will be provided in Haryana without the need for 'parchi ya kharchi' (slips or bribes), ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process."

The Chief Minister further engaged with the students, asking whether any of their family members had recently secured employment. Several participants confirmed that their relatives had received jobs without any costs or undue influence, praising the government's efforts to maintain integrity in the hiring process.

In a sharp criticism of opposition parties, Saini also pointed out that while the opposition is also promising jobs, their method would involve allowing MLAs to distribute vacancies, a practice that could lead to the sale of jobs.

He then posed a direct question to the students, asking them which they preferred: his government's model of 2 lakh jobs without intermediaries or bribes, or the opposition's approach. Saini emphasized that his government values hard work and merit.



