Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini files nomination from Ladwa seat ahead of Assembly elections | WATCH

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini files nomination as the BJP candidate from Ladwa.

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday filed his nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Ladwa constituency in the presence of former CM and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, ahead of the State Assembly elections next month.

As per the BJP's first list of candidates for Haryana Assembly elections, Saini will be contesting from the Ladwa constituency. CM Saini, who was an MP from Kurukshetra until he replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Haryana chief minister in March this year, currently represents the Karnal Assembly seat, which he won in a bypoll in June. This time, the BJP changed his assembly seat from Karnal to Ladwa.

The Congress party had also released its first list of candidates on September 6, where it fielded Mewa Singh from Ladwa. All eyes would be on former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined Congress after narrowly missing out on an Olympic medal and has been fielded from the Julana assembly constituency in Haryana.

Seat-sharing negotiations between the AAP and Congress collapsed on Monday, with AAP releasing its first list of 20 candidates. Previously, the two parties had allied for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi but contested separately in Punjab.

Furthermore, the BJP has seen the resignations of prominent leaders like the state unit's vice president GL Sharma, Bachan Singh Arya, Ranjit Singh Chautala and Bishamber Singh Valmiki. The party has enjoyed 10 years in power but is now preparing for a tough battle against the opposition.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (August 31) revised the polling day for Haryana Assembly Elections from October 1 to October 5, this year as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assemblies from October 4 to October 8. The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar as per the ECI.

