Haryana Assembly elections 2024: AAP releases second list of nine candidates | Check names

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its second list of nine candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024. Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded Rita Bamaniya from Sadhaura, Krishan Bajaj from Thanesar, Hawa Singh from Indri and Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar from Ratia.

AAP-Congress seat-sharing fail

Seat-sharing negotiations between the AAP and Congress collapsed on Monday, with AAP releasing its first list of 20 candidates. Previously, the two parties had allied for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi but contested separately in Punjab.

In the general elections, Congress allocated one seat to AAP in Haryana, where AAP was unsuccessful. During the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, AAP contested 46 seats but did not secure any wins.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (August 31) revised the polling day for Haryana Assembly Elections from October 1 to October 5, this year as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assemblies from October 4 to October 8. The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar as per the ECI.

