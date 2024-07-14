Haryana CM announces Rs 1 cr compensation to family of soldier who laid down life in Kulgam encounter

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @NAYABSAINIBJP Haryana CM meets family of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday (July 14) announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, who was killed in action during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district earlier this week.

Speaking to the media after visiting the martyr's family in Jajanwala village in Jind district, the Haryana Chief Minister expressed his condolences.

"Pradeep was a brave and strong young man. He lost his life for the country while fighting terrorists in an operation. We and the family are grieving. May God give him peace," he said.

Further, it is pertinent to note that in addition to the government job offered to one family member of the martyred soldier, the Chief Minister while speaking to the media today also announced the compensation of Rs 1 crore to the bereaved family.

"The government stands with the family... Rs 1 crore will be given to the family," he added.

Notably, according to an official statement released earlier, Lance Naik Pradeep Nain's family includes his parents, wife, and sister.

About the Kulgam Encounter

Significantly, apart from Lance Naik Nain, Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar also laid down his life for the country during the encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at two different locations.

The encounter, which started on July 6, also led to the killing of a total of six terrorists at two encounter sites in South Kashmir's Kulgam.

Earlier, J&K DGP RR Swain while elaborating on the details of the operation, stated, "According to confirmation, encounters have happened at two different sites. Six terrorists have been neutralized. Undoubtedly, this is a big milestone for the security forces, and these successes matter in strengthening the security environment. People are coming together to end terrorism, and the operations are gaining momentum. The current operation is still underway and has not reached its conclusion. We have received news of the involvement of local terrorists as well."

