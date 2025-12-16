Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces formation of new district in state: Check name and other details Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that Hansi will be declared the state's 23rd district, with the notification expected within a week. The move is aimed at improving administration and accelerating development in the region.

Chandigarh:

Haryana is set to expand its administrative map with the addition of a new district. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced that Hansi will be declared the 23rd district of the state, increasing the total number of districts from the current 22. The announcement was made while the Chief Minister was addressing a Vikas Rally in Hansi, where he congratulated the people of the region on this long-awaited decision.

Hansi to become Haryana's 23rd district

Speaking at the public rally, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the formal notification for declaring Hansi as a district will be issued within a week. He described the move as a significant step towards strengthening administrative efficiency and accelerating regional development. "I announce today that Hansi will be made the 23rd district of Haryana. The notification in this regard will be issued within a week. I congratulate the residents of Hansi on this historic occasion," the Chief Minister said.

Why the announcement matters

The elevation of Hansi to district status is expected to improve governance, streamline public services and boost overall development in the region. District status typically brings enhanced administrative infrastructure, faster decision-making and greater focus on local needs.

Residents and local leaders have long been demanding district status for Hansi, citing its growing population, economic importance and administrative requirements.

Current number of districts in Haryana

At present, Haryana has 22 districts. When the state was formed in 1966, it had only seven districts. Over the years, new districts were carved out to ensure better governance and administrative reach. With the addition of Hansi, Haryana will soon have 23 districts.

List of districts in Haryana

Ambala Bhiwani Charkhi Dadri Faridabad Fatehabad Gurugram Hisar Jhajjar Jind Kaithal Karnal Kurukshetra Mahendragarh Nuh Palwal Panchkula Panipat Rewari Rohtak Sirsa Sonipat Yamunanagar

It should be noted here that Hansi will soon be added to this list as the state's 23rd district following the official notification.

ALSO READ: Haryana Minister Anil Vij narrowly escapes injury as car crashes into his convoy | Video