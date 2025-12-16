'BJP-RSS conspiracy': Congress plans protest tomorrow against VB-G RAM-G bill KC Venugopal, in a letter to all state Congress presidents, urged them to organise protests at all district headquarters. “These protests must be held with portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising resistance to the erasure of his name and values," he said.

New Delhi:

The Congress on Tuesday said it will hold protests across the country on Wednesday against the Centre's rural employment bill VB-G RAM G that seeks to replace MGNREGA, claiming it was a "BJP-RSS conspiracy" to dismantle a rights-based welfare scheme and attack Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, workers' rights and federal responsibility.

KC Venugopal writes to state Congress chiefs on protest

KC Venugopal, in a letter to all state Congress presidents, urged them to organise protests at all district headquarters. “These protests must be held with portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising resistance to the erasure of his name and values, and highlight how the proposed law will impact the crores of beneficiaries of MGNREGA,” he said in the letter.

"The combined attack on Gandhiji's legacy, workers' rights and federal responsibility exposes a larger BJP-RSS conspiracy to dismantle rights-based welfare and replace it with charity controlled from the Centre," Venugopal said.

Opposition strongly objects VB-G RAM-G bill in Lok Sabha

Along with this, the Opposition also strongly objected to the introduction of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, when it was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

In the letter to the Congress state unit chiefs, Venugopal said that on December 28, the party's Foundation Day, programmes should be organised at all blocks and villages, with Mahatma Gandhi's portraits, reaffirming the party's commitment to the dignity of labour, social justice and the right to work.

"This is both a political and moral struggle. The Congress must lead from the front to defend MGNREGA, Gandhiji's legacy and the constitutional promise of justice for the poorest," Venugopal said in a post on X.

