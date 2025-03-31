Haryana: Clash between two groups in Nuh after Eid prayers, five injured A clash between two groups in Haryana's Nuh district after Eid prayers on March 31, 2025, left over five injured, with police intervening to restore order and prevent further violence.

A clash broke out between two groups from the same community in the village of Tirwaada, Nuh district, Haryana, following Eid prayers on Monday, March 31. The violent altercation resulted in over five people being injured. The incident occurred around 9:00 AM, shortly after the Eid prayers, and was reportedly triggered by a long-standing rivalry between the two groups.

According to police, the conflict escalated when members of one group, returning home after the Eid prayers at the Eidgah, got into an argument with individuals from the other group. The situation quickly turned violent, with both sides attacking each other with sticks. The authorities confirmed that the groups involved were led by Rashid and Sajid, whose ongoing dispute has led to previous clashes and legal cases.

The police swiftly responded to the scene after receiving reports of the violence. Multiple teams from nearby police stations were dispatched to the village, and they managed to restore peace and order. "A police team has been deployed in the village to maintain peace and prevent further violence," said police spokesperson Krishna Kumar.

The injured individuals, identified as Meeru and Hafeez from Rashid’s group and Khurshid, Ashmeen, and Noor Mohammad from Sajid's group, were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The police added that a few others suffered minor injuries as well.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident. A formal case is expected to be filed soon. The police have assured that the situation is under control and that security will be heightened to prevent any further disturbances in the village.