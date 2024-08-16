Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: State to vote on October 1, result to be declared on October 4

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: State to vote on October 1, result to be declared on October 4

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the electoral rolls for Haryana will be finalised on August 27 and 17 seats in the state are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2024 16:13 IST
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Haryana Assembly Elections on October 1, Haryana Assembly Elections
Image Source : CEC HARYANA (X) Voters standing in queue ahead of casting votes in Haryana.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (August 16) announced the date of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. The polling will take place in the state on October 1 (Tuesday) and result will be declared on October 4 (Friday).

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "Assembly Elections will be held in one phase; voting on October 1. Counting of votes will take place on October 4". Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Haryana Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on October 1, coinciding with the last phase of Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the Assembly elections are due in three states including Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

The terms of legislative assemblies in Haryana and Maharashtra are set to expire on November 3 and November 26 respectively, while Jharkhand’s assembly term concludes in January next year.

"Total electors in Haryana are 2.01 crore, including 10,321 centenarians", CEC Rajiv Kumar added. 

At least 4.52 lakh will be first-time voters in Haryana.

Anil Vij on Haryana poll date 

Related Stories
Haryana Assembly elections: AAP to contest all 90 seats in state, says no alliance with Congress

Haryana Assembly elections: AAP to contest all 90 seats in state, says no alliance with Congress

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to launch Assembly election campaign in Haryana on July 20

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to launch Assembly election campaign in Haryana on July 20

'Free electricity, education': Sunita Kejriwal kickstarts Haryana Assembly elections campaign

'Free electricity, education': Sunita Kejriwal kickstarts Haryana Assembly elections campaign

Haryana prepares for upcoming assembly elections with over 20,000 polling stations

Haryana prepares for upcoming assembly elections with over 20,000 polling stations

BJP leader Anil Vij said, "It is a good thing that elections in Haryana will be held on October 1. Our party and workers are ready to contest the elections."

Haryana 2019 Assembly Poll Results:

Total Seats: 90

  1. BJP: 40
  2. Congress: 31
  3. JJP: 10
  4. INLD: 01
  5. HLP: 01
  6. Independents: 07

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement