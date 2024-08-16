Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: State to vote on October 1, result to be declared on October 4

Follow us on Image Source : CEC HARYANA (X) Voters standing in queue ahead of casting votes in Haryana.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (August 16) announced the date of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. The polling will take place in the state on October 1 (Tuesday) and result will be declared on October 4 (Friday).

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "Assembly Elections will be held in one phase; voting on October 1. Counting of votes will take place on October 4". Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Haryana Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on October 1, coinciding with the last phase of Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the Assembly elections are due in three states including Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

The terms of legislative assemblies in Haryana and Maharashtra are set to expire on November 3 and November 26 respectively, while Jharkhand’s assembly term concludes in January next year.

"Total electors in Haryana are 2.01 crore, including 10,321 centenarians", CEC Rajiv Kumar added.

At least 4.52 lakh will be first-time voters in Haryana.

Anil Vij on Haryana poll date

BJP leader Anil Vij said, "It is a good thing that elections in Haryana will be held on October 1. Our party and workers are ready to contest the elections."

Haryana 2019 Assembly Poll Results:

Total Seats: 90

BJP: 40 Congress: 31 JJP: 10 INLD: 01 HLP: 01 Independents: 07

​