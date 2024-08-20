Haryana Assembly elections: State Chief Electoral Officer seeks over 200 companies of central forces

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, Haryana has requested over 200 additional companies of central forces to ensure a secure, impartial, and peaceful polling process. The state has formally asked for 225 companies of central forces, with 70 already allocated, according to Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal.

The Election Commission announced that the elections for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will take place on October 1, with the results to be declared on October 4. Following this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect across the state, setting the guidelines for the electoral process.

Haryana polls: A look at voters' details

Total voters: Over 2.03 crore

Male voters: 1,07,14,565

Female voters: 95,03,407

Transgenders: 455

Voters aged 85: 2,42,818

Voters aged above: 9,554

Voters in 18-19 years group: 4,82,896

Voters in 20-21 years group: Over 40 lakh

Haryana BJP sets up manifesto committee

Earlier on Monday, the Haryana BJP set up a manifesto committee under senior leader O P Dhankar for the October 1 state assembly elections. State party president Mohan Lal Badoli announced the formation of the committee which will have 14 other members, according to a party statement. The committee will be headed by BJP national secretary and former Haryana minister O P Dhankar, the statement said. The fourteen other members include senior leaders Abhimanyu, Ranbir Gangwa, Vipul Goel, Kiran Choudhry, Bhavya Bishnoi and Sunita Duggal.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024

Haryana Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on October 1, coinciding with the last phase of Jammu and Kashmir. The term of legislative assemblies in Haryana is set to expire on November 3. The last day to file the nominations of Haryana will be September 12. The date of scrutiny of the nominations is September 13. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be September 16. The term of the current government in Haryana will end on November 3, 2024, and elections will take place in 90 legislative assembly constituencies in the state.

