Haryana Assembly Elections: Former BJP MLA breaks down over losing ticket for polls | VIDEO

Former BJP MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar broke down in tears during an interview after being excluded from the BJP candidate list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Parmar, who was seeking the ticket from Bhiwani and Tosham, expressed deep disappointment, saying, "I had thought my name would be on the list."

"I had promised people my name was being considered. What do I do now? I feel helpless," the MLA said while sobbing. The interviewer urged him to stay strong for the party workers and voters, saying in Hindi, "Netaji, aap honsla rakhein" (Sir, please stay strong).

"What is happening to me...the way that I have been treated... I am in so much pain. What kind of decisions are being taken?" Parmar remarked.

Supporters meeting planned

Parmar announced a meeting with his supporters on September 6 in Bhiwani, hinting that he may contest as an independent candidate.

Internal conflicts in BJP

This incident highlighted ongoing tensions within the BJP, as Minister Ranjit Chautala and MLA Lakshman Napa have also parted ways with the party after being denied tickets. Chautala plans to run as an independent candidate, while Napa is expected to join the Congress.

Election timeline

Haryana will hold its assembly elections on October 5, with results to be announced on October 8. The deadline for nominations is September 12.

