Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Don't have a voter ID card? You can still vote if you have these documents

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana will go for high-stakes Assembly Elections on Saturday (October 5), with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facing an uphill contest against the Congress to overcome anti-incumbency challenges for a third consecutive term. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party are also looking to make inroads.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, the polling for all the 90 constituencies in Haryana will take place on Friday from 7 am to 6 pm with more than two crore voters, including 8,821 centurions, eligible to exercise their franchise. A total of 2,03,54,350 (2.03 crore) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

There are 8,821 voters above 100 years of age in Haryana. Of the total eligible voters, 1,07,75,957 (1.07 crore) are men, 95,77,926 (95.77 lakh) women, and 467 transgender voters. Among them, 5,24,514 (5.24 lakh) voters are aged 18-19 and 2,31,093 (2.31 lakh) 85 or older while 1,49,142 (1.49 lakh) are persons with disabilities. 20,629 polling booths had been established for the October 5 elections.

Don't have a voter ID card? Here's what you should do

As thousands of people are going to vote today, it is important to understand that a Voter ID, also known as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) is a vital part of the electoral process. However, one can still vote for their desired candidate or party even if they do not own a physical copy of their voter ID, as per the norms set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Here's a step-by-step process for voter registration:

Know the eligibility criteria: To add an individual's name in the voter list, one must check the eligibility criteria for voter registration. The person should be a citizen of India and 18 years of age or older. Know the documents needed for registration: Any individual can submit documents like their passport-size photograph, birth certificate and address proof (Aadhaar card, bank passbook) to register themselves in the voter list. How to register: Voters need to fill out the online Form 6, while overseas voters will need to fill out Form 6A at the ECI website (voters.eci.gov.in) to include their names in the electoral roll. Note: One must provide accurate personal details such as name, date of birth, and address, and upload supporting documents confirming the same. Check enrollment status: Any voter should check their enrollment status by visiting the Electoral Search website to see if they are registered to vote. If your name appears on the list, you are eligible to vote. How to register offline: Aspiring voters can also register offline by availing Form 6 in the offices of Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, and Booth Level Officers. Individuals need to submit relevant documents in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer by post or hand them over to the Booth Level Officer.

How to vote without a voter ID card

For those who are seeking options on how to cast their votes without a voter ID card, you need to first submit your relevant documents and fill out the required forms to ensure that your name is on the electoral roll. After that, you can use the following alternate documents to cast your vote in the Haryana Assembly Election.

PAN card

Aadhaar Card

Driving Licence

Passport

Passbook issued by a bank or post office, entailing the photograph

Pension document for retired personnel

Service ID card issued by a state, central government, or PSU, such as MGNREGA job card

A health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment

The results of the 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana will be declared on October 8. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced on October 4, however, the ECI revised the date for the polls in Haryana along with the date for the declaration of results.